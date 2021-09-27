If ever a cartridge were worthy of Magna Cum Laude status, the 500 S&W Magnum would hold those prestigious honors! Its reputation goes unchallenged, performance-wise. It plows deep, creating large, permanent wound channels through and through! Weighing over 400 grains, the projectiles begin at ½” before expansion with velocities of over 1,600 FPS!

No wonder it has the distinction as being the most powerful factory handgun cartridge in the world and this title shouldn’t be taken lightly! The 500 S&W Magnum is the equivalent of being heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

Both are heavy hitters, with everyone wanting to be their friend and not necessarily because of their charm or good looks — it’s because no one wants to risk being clobbered by the Champ