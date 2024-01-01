Ultimate is thrown around a lot but not too many things live up to the hype. The “ultimate defensive handgun,” the “ultimate long-range rifle,” the “ultimate — insert use or firearm type here.” Opinions fly, families split, friendships splinter …

Okay, maybe it’s not so dramatic but everyone has their favorite. For me, the Kelbly Koda is my new “ultimate” go-to long-range hunting rifle and knocking it off the podium would take quite a gun. Imagine all the features of a custom rifle in an affordable ready-to-purchase package — no need to upgrade, swap out barrels or triggers, as all parts are top of the line!

The Koda gives shooters and hunters a custom-quality rifle at a much lower price than if they were to upgrade a rifle themselves. This also lowers the barrier to entry into ultra-rifles, providing shooters who don’t have the desire, resources, or knowledge to trick out their own firearm. Though designed with hunting in mind, this rifle is fully capable of hitting targets out to 1,000 yards when you want to impress your buddies or challenge yourself.

I learned about Kelbly’s through my experience as a competition shooter. This small, family-owned business in North Lawrence, Ohio made its mark manufacturing rifle actions for benchrest and other disciplines in the 1980s but has recently begun offering production rifles. Best of all, nothing I have seen can hold a candle to their work.