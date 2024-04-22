Return Of The Ruger Hunter Model

A Sucession Of Ruger Magnums

That first Ruger .44 Magnum Blackhawk is now known as the Flat-Top Model. It was offered in the original 6 .5 inch barrel length and also in the rare 10 inch and even less common 7.5 inch versions. It would stay in production from 1956 until 1963, when all Flat-Tops were “improved” to what is now known as the Old Model.

In 1959, the .44 Magnum Blackhawk was upgraded to the Super Blackhawk with a 7.5 inch barrel standard, a wide hammer and trigger, and a steel grip frame patterned after the Colt Dragoons of the 1850s.

With the arrival of this new Ruger, Keith said:

“This is just about what I have wanted and worked for for 40 years in a single action and by far the finest single action sixgun ever produced to my way of thinking. It embodies all my ideas of what such a gun should be for the cowpuncher, hunter, guide, or old hillbilly. It’s the culmination of a lifetime of dreams for me…. I tried to get Colt to bring out such a gun as this for over 30 years with no luck at all…. now we will show them what a single action should be and what they could have done years ago….”

In 1973, Bill Ruger instituted a major change in single action production with the New Model Super Blackhawk. Until this time, from 1839 forward, a single action sixgun could only be carried safely with an empty chamber under the hammer. Ruger’s New Model mechanism provided a transfer bar, which made it possible to safely carry a six-shot single action revolver fully loaded. All Ruger single actions became New Models in 1973.

Ten years later, the Super Blackhawk .44 Magnum would also be available in stainless steel. Then in 1985, Ruger completed the ideas of Elmer Keith for a perfect single action by changing the grip frame to a Bisley style and the Super Blackhawk was now available in a special version with a Bisley-style grip frame and hammer. For many sixgunners, this new grip frame was the best ever designed for handling heavy recoil. Both the New Model Super Blackhawk and the Bisley Model .44 Magnums remain in production to this day.

Ruger now had the Super Blackhawk available in both blue and stainless, and with a choice of a 7.5 or 10 inch barrel, as well as the blued 7.5 inch Bisley Model all chambered in .44 Magnum. What was left to offer .44 Magnum single action sixgunners?