Marlin Model 1894 in .44 Magnum

The Slugs

One of my favorites and first MP Molds I ever ordered is their 300-grain radiused hollow-point design sporting three crimp grooves. This makes it useful for .444 Marlin loads in the deepest groove, while the top two crimp grooves can be used for .44 Special or Magnum loads, depending on cartridge overall-length limitations. There’s no denying its usefulness, or versatility, especially since it sports a gas check, which is good for high pressure, high velocity loads.

The next mold is also a favorite. From Lee Precision, their 310-grain radiused flat-nose profile sports two crimp grooves and gas check design. Besides being bargain-priced, it is a well-designed mold dropping wonderfully hard hitting, accurate slugs.

I also have an old LBT mold dropping 320-grain bullets. It’s a dual-crimp groove, radiused flat-nose, gas check design. As you can see, there’s a few redundancies in my choice of molds. Weight, 300+ grains, flat nose to transfer as much energy as possible, and a gas check at the base of the bullet make accurate load development easier in the long run.

Plus, gas-check slugs allow you to shoot longer without worrying about bore leading.