Mossberg 940 Pro

Payload Plus

And yes, I know carbines are more popular these days even for home defense. But the shotgun does what it’s always done, which is deliver a heavy, fight-stopping payload at close range. It’s hard to imagine something doing it more efficiently than a semiauto 12 gauge. I’ve gotten split times between shots down to 0.18 seconds with a 930, which is pretty quick for sending out the equivalent of a mag full of 9mm.

Introduced 15 years ago, the 930 SPX Tactical combined the gas system of the 930 with state-of-the-art features for the time: 7+1 capacity, an 18 ½” cylinder-bore barrel, a pic rail with removable ghost ring rear and matching AR-style front sight tower with ears to protect the fiber optic front. After spending some time with a 930 SPX Tactical at Gunsite, I liked it enough to buy one, the gun writer’s second highest compliment. I used it as a defensive gun, which is the highest. A serious piece of equipment for serious use, it is, at its heart, a buckshot gun.

It also proved tremendously popular for 3-gun competition, and as light loads and new reloading techniques became more prevalent, areas for potential improvement appeared. The engineers at Mossberg, who are no fools, took a good look at 3-gun champion Jerry Miculek’s competition gun and began to morph the 930 into something a lot like it. Voila: the 940 Pro.

The barrel looks a little thicker at the muzzle, a dead giveaway for the interchangeable choke system, an acknowledgement this gun isn’t limited to buckshot and slugs. It comes with a flush cylinder bore tube installed, and additional Accu-Chokes are available from Mossberg (the competition-oriented JM PRO shotgun comes with extended Briley tubes). The 930’s red fiber optic front sight remains, but that’s it — it mounts directly to the barrel without the tower, which is rendered unnecessary since there is no pic rail in the rear and no ghost ring clamped atop it.

The receiver is drilled and tapped, so feel free to add a rail. I didn’t put a caliper on it, but the hole spacing looks the same as the 930. In its place the receiver has been machined to accept a direct-mounted optic. Personally, I like a ghost ring but the added height of the original system makes it harder to get a good cheek weld on the gun, increasing recoil and making it harder to use an optic.