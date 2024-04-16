First-Generation American

Sixty years ago I bought my first Ruger. At the time they were making .22 semi-autos and single actions—the Standard Model, the Mark I and the Single-Six. Bill Ruger, however, had just added centerfires into the mix—the Blackhawk and Super Blackhawk in .357 and .44 Magnum. Everything Ruger offered was designed for the target shooter, plinker outdoorsman and hunter. Most of the country was still living in Norman Rockwell’s world.

Those days are pretty much gone. The major market today for handguns is self-defense and concealed carry. For a long time Ruger stayed on the path of only offering guns for pleasant pastimes, however, as the country has changed in so many negative ways, the company has met these changes by offering some of the best self-defense options possible at reasonable prices.

The latest offering from Ruger is the American, offered in both .45 ACP and 9mm. It’s not designed for hunting, target shooting or outdoor carry (even though it could be used in those capacities). The major reason for the Ruger American was to offer a tough gun to face a tough world.

In my somewhat limited use of this Ruger American so far, I think the United States military could do a lot worse than take a serious look at it. I don’t know of any law enforcement agencies which have selected a Ruger semi-auto as a duty sidearm, but I think the American would be an excellent choice. I wouldn’t be surprised if many LE agencies did, as the American is offered in 9mm, which seems to be the first choice of both military and LE today. I definitely like the way the American sits low in my hand, which helps to reduce felt recoil as well as muzzle flip.