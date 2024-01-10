Smith & Wesson M&P 5.7

The S&W Treatment

While FN was developing the 5.7x28mm cartridge, they were also contriving a pair of radically advanced firearms to launch it. Their polymer-framed Five-seveN pistol and P90 Personal Defense Weapon broke the mold for modern combat guns. However, they were both expensive and a little bit weird. S&W has Americanized the concept into something that seems at once both radical and oddly familiar.

The Smith and Wesson M&P 5.7 feeds from flush-fitting magazines for an extraordinary 22+1 capacity in a chassis that’s nonetheless unnaturally thin. The grip seems long-ish compared to more conventional 9mm fare, but it still facilitates easy concealed carry. The gun comes with a spare magazine and a robust polymer magazine loader to help get those last few rounds in place. The magazine release is a readily reversible button.

The most fascinating aspect of the design is the Tempo gas-operated action. This thing is undeniably strange, but it is a good kind of strange. The weapon fires from the locked breech, and most of the 5″ barrel is fixed in place. The near end, however, incorporates a novel rotating locking system that doesn’t cam open until the bullet has passed the gas port. The end result is both smooth and reliable. The fact the majority of the barrel remains fixed in place also lets you use a sound suppressor without having to fret with a Nielsen device for reliable operation. A Nielsen device, also known as a LID or Linear Inertial Decoupler, is a nifty piston contraption built into modern sound suppressors to ensure reliable operation on Browning-inspired tilting-lock centerfire handguns. The Smith and Wesson M&P 5.7 has no need of such.

The Smith and Wesson M&P 5.7 features a bilateral slide stop and is available either with or without a manual safety. There is a flat-faced target trigger with a built-in safety tab in the trigger face. The dust cover is naturally cut for accessories, and the slide comes from the factory milled to accept an optic. The footprint accommodates an RMSc red dot without an adaptor.

The gun is ignited via an internal hammer linked to a superb single-action trigger. The slide sports aggressive cocking grooves and the sights are adorned with three white dots. There are also generous slots cut in the slide up front to decrease reciprocating mass and spunk up lock time. The top of the slide is grooved to minimize glare.