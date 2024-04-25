EXCLUSIVES: Survival Kit Essentials

Rocky Lynx 400g Insulated Boots

Written By Brent Wheat
2024
0

For the last 20+ years of my career at the cop shop, I wore Rocky boots. Whenever my expensive duty boots started looking a little ratty, I purchased a new pair and the old ones were relegated to recreational duty. Seven years retired, I’m still the guy on the deer stand wearing black boots. Most cops are nodding their heads in understanding.

However, when Rocky offered up a pair of their new Lynx 400g insulated boots just in time for the Midwest winter, I jumped at the chance.
Aside from the Realtree Escape camo pattern, these boots look great and the looks match the noteworthy comfort and performance. So far I’ve not gotten cold feet and I love how the nylon exterior cleans up after a muddy day afield. Mine are a little snug so I’d suggest you actually try on a pair before buying. Regardless, my unbroken string of Rocky-shod feet continues!

MSRP: $175
RockyBoots.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine May 2024 Issue Now!

; .
2024
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Rocky Lynx 400g ...
For the last 20+ years of my career at the cop shop, I wore Rocky boots. Whenever my expensive duty boots started looking a little ratty, I purchased a new...
Read Full Article
Marlin Model...
Lever loonies are rejoicing over the wonderful job Ruger is doing with the Marlin line of lever guns. Overall, these rifles are slimmer, smoother and more...
Read Full Article
Big-Bore Blues
The 10 Ring is written by Commander Gilmore, a retired San Diego police officer who bases his humor, like Mark did, on actual occurrences.
Read Full Article