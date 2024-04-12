Freedom Arms Model 1997

Construction Details

The Model 97 is a thoroughly modern sixgun made of stainless steel, factory custom hand fitted parts, extremely close tolerances, and having a modern action with transfer bar. Unlike the Model 83, which has a safety that must be engaged by placing the hammer in the safety notch, the Model 97 has an automatic safety that places a bar of steel between the hammer and the firing pin when it is lowered.

I rarely ever put my trust in a sixgun with a safety that must be engaged but instead always carry such a sixgun with an empty chamber under the hammer. This includes the Colt SAA, all replicas, Ruger Flat-Tops and Old Models, and the full size Freedom Arms Model 83. Out of habit, and even though it is equipped with a transfer bar safety that engages automatically, I usually carry the Ruger New Model with an empty under the hammer also.

The five-shot Model 97 45 Colt will be safe to carry fully loaded with a round under the chamber and with it I am now trusting in a fully loaded cylinder since it is a five-shooter.

The Model 97 revolver adheres to the same high quality with the same painstaking attention to detail and the same precision found in the Freedom Arms full size revolvers. Model 97 .45 Colt barrels are exactly the same stock as used on the fullsized Model 83. Cylinders are line-bored. The cylinder is locked in the frame and chambered while it is in what will ultimately be the firing position.

My favorite single action, in fact probably my favorite sixgun, is a .44 or .45 with a 7 1⁄2 inch barrel. When I started shooting, Matt Dillon and Paladin rode the television screens every Saturday night and they both carried 7 1⁄2 inch Single Actions. It did not seem to slow them down at all, so I started with a pair of 7 1⁄2 inch Colt SAAs in Fast Draw as a teenager and the love of this style sixgun has stayed with me over the years.

As the calendar pages have turned, I’ve found a new benefit to the long barrels, as they make it easier to see that front sight crisply. When I was informed by Freedom Arms that the .45 Colt version of the Model 97 was to be available, I was tempted to go for the 7 1⁄2 inch length. I did not.