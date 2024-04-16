Winchester Model 150

I’ve used many Winchester rimfires of ’30s, ’40s and ’50s vintage that — more or less — fit the description of “budget” .22.

Most were of the bolt-action persuasion and quite a few of them now command far over “budget” prices on the used market, once you factor in the ravages of inflation on a 70- or 80-year old rifle.

Nearly all of them I can recall shot and functioned far better than I expected or, in fact, had the talent to take full advantage of.

Not to say they’d shade, say, the super-premium Model 52 Sporter, let alone the Target version. However, there wasn’t one of them I ever shot — the Model 58, Model 67 or Model 69 — that didn’t uphold the company’s legendary reputation.

However, the early 1960s presented economic challenges to Winchester and the company addressed it in cost-cutting ways, which horrified many traditionalists — stamped vs. milled, alloy vs. steel, etc. Thus came the honorific “Pre-64” description of several flagship models. There’s no denying Winchester’s previously unassailable reputation took a hit with the cognoscenti for some time after.

This may have been a bit unfair. The year 1963 saw the introduction of a hammerless, tubular magazine lever-action Winchester .22 along with slide-action and autoloading stablemates. The Model 250 enjoyed a 10-year production run ending in 1973, roughly coinciding with a .22 Magnum version called the Model 255.

But sandwiched in there from 1967 to 1974 was the Model 150, essentially a Plain-Jane, less-expensive take on the Model 250. It featured a walnut-finished plain hardwood straight-grip stock and forearm, and an alloy receiver. It was described as a carbine even though it shared the same 20.5″ barrel length as the Model 250 rifle. List price as of 1972 was $57.95. All told, 47,400 Model 150s were produced. Today, this price tag translates to around $426, roughly equivalent to a current entry-level Henry .22 lever gun.