Cons

The most frequently heard complaints about the shotgun are 1) they have a low ammo capacity, 2) are slow to reload, and 3) the recoil is so punishing few will take the time to practice and become proficient with them.



Let’s look at each one of these in order. For our purpose, we’ll confine the following to the tried and true slide-action (pump) shotgun.



It’s true when compared to the latest XYZ Super Blaster, they don’t have the ability to miss so fast you can’t catch up. However, assuming you’re not repelling an invading Mongol horde, how much ammunition do you really need to prevail in a non-military encounter?



If you truly feel the need to increase the capacity, there are a plethora of aftermarket magazine extensions available at a reasonable price. The Mossberg 590M comes with a 10-round detachable magazine and a 20-round mag is available. This ammo load keeps up with virtually all pistols and rivals the AR-15. To carry more shells onboard, there are accessories — such as the SideSaddle — which attach to the receiver.



With the exception of a shotgun with a detachable magazine, they are indeed slower to reload but with proper technique a shooter can keep the gun running. Years ago, I was taught by the late, great Louis Awerbuck to “shoot one, load one; shoot two, load two.” In other words, load when you can, not when you have to.



In my experience the objectional recoil can be mitigated to a large degree with a stock properly suited to the shooter. The length of pull (LOP) most shotguns come with from the factory are too long for most folks. To reach the trigger, people of smaller stature must place their body in an awkward position, which actually increases felt recoil. A stock with spacers, such as the Magpul SGA Stock allows a shooter to properly fit the stock to their own physique as well as heavy clothing or other outer gear.



Another option is to go with a lighter-recoiling 20-gauge rather than a 12-gaug