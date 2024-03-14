Before The Leaves Fall Again

Immediate Cleaning

Water and metal is a terrible combination, especially if you’re sea-ducking along the coast. Before casing a shotgun, wipe down barrels, receivers and stocks with a silicone protectant and lubricant. Keep a cloth and aerosol can of T-9 Boeshield or Yamalube’s Yamashield in your kit. This one wipe-down can save you from finding rust on your barrels when you uncase your shotgun back at camp. Upland guns get wet in a downpour so if the inside of your gun case gets wet, make sure you dry it out before next use.

Tip: Avoid sprays like WD-40. They attract powder residue and turn it into a thick, greasy paste.

Regular cleaning is best done after a few hundred rounds of shooting. If you’re on a low-volume grouse hunt and shoot only a dozen or two shells in an outing, then it’s probably enough to run a wool or fleece cleaning rod through the bores. The thick nap removes powder and carbon fowling as well as any moisture. Spray the shotgun’s exterior with an aerosol silicone and wipe clean after every outing.

If you’ve got into some hot gunning action or are shooting clays, then thoroughly clean your shotgun after each use. Tools specifically designed for our shotguns makes for easy cleaning. A collection of pointed probes are great to access hard-to-reach spots while lint-free rags keep from gunking up moving parts.

Hollow-ground screwdrivers keep from buggering heads. While a standard screwdriver starts tapering immediately from the blade tip, a hollow ground blade is the same thickness at the working end before it starts to taper. Brownells Magna-Tip is ideal. Rachet screwdrivers are ideal for stubborn screws. They keep from marring slots or breaking off heads.

Pin punches remove bolts or pins from receivers, triggers or hammers and there are a variety of them. Straight-end pins are most commonly found in shotguns and they’re easily removed with a simple tap.

Chambers and barrels always are a main focus. Solvents like Hoppe’s 9 break up the residue and clean cotton patches remove it. Brass bristles dipped in solvent are excellent for scrubbing hardened residue. To make life easy, soak a patch in solvent, wrap it around the bristle brush, and run it through the barrel. Repeat until mirror clean, always running from breech to muzzle.

Tip: Stubborn spots might need a bit more torque than your hand can supply. Chuck a metal cleaning rod in a power drill. Add a bristle brush to the working end and use on a light speed.