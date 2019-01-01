A Second Amendment Shockwave

Federal law dictates that in order to be legal, shotguns must have barrels that are a minimum of 18 inches in length and minimum overall length of 26 inches. The law does allow for barrels to be cut shorter than the requisite 18 inches, but only after a $200 excise fee has been paid to Uncle Sam. These shotguns then fall under the designation Short Barrel Shotgun (SBS). In addition to federal restrictions, not all states allow ownership of SBS firearms or other special weapons such as machine guns — also subject to the National Firearms Act of 1934. These regulations apply not only to private citizens, but also to government entities such as police departments. This is the way it’s been — until now.



Recently the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (BATF) wrote a letter to Mossberg defining the legal status of the Shockwave shotgun. The full letter can be viewed at Mossberg’s website, but basically it says the legality of this shorter barreled shotgun was decided based on the requirements of the National Firearms Act of 1934 (NFA) and the Gun Control Act of 1968 (GCA). The Shockwave is a “firearm” subject to GCA provisions; however, it is NOT a firearm as defined by the NFA. This means the Shockwave does not meet the 1934 definition of a sawed-off shotgun, but under the GCA definition, it can be treated as a firearm, requiring only a standard background check like any other pistol, rifle or shotgun. One very important point is if someone were to replace the Shockwave’s bird's-head pistol grip with a shoulder stock, the legal classification of the gun would then be subject to the NFA law regarding short-barreled (sawed-off) shotguns. Also, concealing the Shockwave under a coat (i.e., a concealed weapon) may change the legal classification.



Here’s the bottom line: Buy the Shockwave firearm through a dealer who holds a Federal Firearms License (FFL). Just as with any other pistol grip firearm, the buyer must be at least 21 years of age and a resident of the state where she/he is purchasing it. Be sure to conduct a federal background check prior to purchase or sale. Never replace the bird's-head pistol grip with a full size, traditional shoulder stock. Never put the Shockwave barrel on another shotgun. Transport the gun in a gun case. Do not carry the gun concealed under a coat. It wouldn’t be a bad idea for Shockwave owners to download the BATF letter from Mossberg’s website, read it and carry a copy in the gun case with the shotgun, just in case a law enforcement officer ever questions the legality of the firearm.