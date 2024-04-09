All Choked Up

Choke Types

A cylinder choke has a muzzle diameter the same as the barrel. A cylinder choke offers no constriction and allows pellets to spread as soon as they leave the muzzle.

Cone or American tapers were used in a variety of constrictions. These tapers are used today, appearing in improved cylinder, modified and improved modified chokes. The effective shooting ranges vary and are between 20–30 yards, 30–40 yards or 45–55 yards, respectively.

To illustrate the different pattern spread, an improved cylinder throws 40% of the shells’ pellets into a 30″ circle at 40 yards. A modified choke places 60% of the shell’s pellets in a 30″ circle at 40 yards while an improved modified lands 65% of pellets in that same circle at the identical distance.

Bell chokes are the opposite of cone chokes. Their taper is uniform until it flares and widens at the muzzle. The idea was to tighten and then loosen constriction so there would be an ideal combination of velocity (speed) and spread.

Skeet chokes tighten and then open quickly. They’re preferred for close shots with 50% of the shell’s pellets landing in a 30″ circle at 25 yards.

The full choke tightens steeply to throw effective patterns at the 55–65 yard range; 70% of the shell pellets should be in a 30″ circle at 40 yards.

Cone chokes do not have a gradual taper and instead tighten aggressively close to the muzzle. They are effective at longer distances. Jug chokes tighten, loosen and tighten near the muzzle. The shot is loosened and then tightened as it leaves the muzzle. They’re frequently used in competition shotguns for better patterning as well as recoil reduction.

Slug choke specifically handles slugs, which also can be shot through any choke, with the exception of an extra full choke.