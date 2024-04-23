Big-Bore Blues

Francois Guillemin, a foundry worker in Hamilton Township, N.J., thought it would be a neat idea to make a working replica of a 16th-century artillery piece for the local Fourth of July celebration. On the eve of the big event, authorities said he “stuffed a 2 lb. steel ball the size of a baseball down the gun and fired it.

The 24″ barreled boomer worked! It worked so well, in fact, that the missile flew for over half a mile until it crashed into Harriet Stout’s wood-frame house, blasting into the bathroom, where it smashed a mirror, a toothbrush holder, and the toilet tank cover before rolling to rest under the sink.

Harriet was reportedly not using the bathroom at the time. She is a lucky lady, although she probably missed out on some kind of honors in the Guinness Records book.