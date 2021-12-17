Micro Problems

All the .35 Rem.-chambered Marlins I have ever experienced have Micro-Groove barrels and this can sometimes be a problem with cast bullets. There are several factors when it comes to using cast bullets, including the hardness of the alloy, the muzzle velocity and most assuredly whether or not it is a gas-check bullet. Several years ago I was talking to my retired gunsmith friend, Bob Baer, and he was saying how Micro-Groove barrels just would not shoot cast bullets. Bob has produced many custom Ruger Single Actions and Marlin Leverguns.

I didn’t say anything about his comment concerning cast bullets, I simply shot a target and sent it to him. He called immediately when he received it. “How did you do this?” The target was three bullets virtually in the same hole shot at 50 yards. I mentioned the three things necessary to get similar results. This particular Marlin, a .444, uses a gas-check bullet weighing 300 grains and driven to a muzzle velocity of 2,000 fps.

The Oxford Dictionary spends no little space to define the word frustration. When it comes to cast bullets in rifles, frustration can be defined in two words, namely Micro-Groove. This can easily be illustrated with the results from shooting one load through three different Marlin .35 Remington leverguns, all with Micro-Groove barrels. I used the same bullet, same brass, same powder charge and same primer for all the loads used.

With my pistol-gripped 20″ Marlin fitted with a 4x scope, this particular load put three shots in 1-5/8″ at 100 yards. Switching to my Trapper Marlin with a Williams Receiver Sight, I used the same load to put three shots in 1-1/4″ at 40 yards. However, when I tried my third Marlin, which has a 20″ barrel and fitted with a Lyman Receiver Sight, I got keyholes, bullets that hit the target sideways, at 45 yards. Same loads, same style rifles, but drastically different results.