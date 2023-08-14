Know Thy Gun...

Failure — Case Study One

“Mr. Smith” purchased a used M1 Garand reproduction on an online auction site. The M1 Garand was from a limited run by a well-known and reputable firearm manufacturer.

The rifle was shipped to a local gun shop to complete the transfer background check. While receiving the gun, the gun shop owner stated he had some remanufactured ammunition for the M1 Garand. Along with the transfer fees, Mr. Smith purchased 20 rounds of the remanufactured 30-06 Springfield ammunition.

A few days later, the rifle was cleaned, inspected and loaded with eight of the remanufactured rounds.

The very first shot caused total destruction of the gun! The rifle exploded with such force broken and twisted parts were scattered in a 36-foot radius. Luckily, Mr. Smith only suffered minor injuries to his hands and ears.

The stock and internal parts were destroyed. The receiver and barrel remained intact.

Mr. Smith immediately contacted the gun shop where he purchased the remanufactured ammunition. He explained what happened and recommended all of the remanufactured 30-06 ammunition be pulled from the shelves until the investigation was complete. The gun shop owner became belligerent, stating all his ammunition was remanufactured in-house and safe. The gun store owner went on to boast an M1 Garand was strong enough to handle any load in it.

The manufacturer of the rifle was contacted next. While the M1 Garand was out of its warranty period, the company issued an RMA so they could investigate the root cause of the failure.

During their investigation, the remaining cartridges had three different powders, two different bullet weights and three brands of primers. Clearly, the rounds were not remanufactured using conventional methods.

Further investigation found the gun shop owner did not have the proper Type 06 FFL, bonding and insurance for manufacturing ammunition. Shockingly, the shop owner admitted he received all of his remanufactured ammunition from private, unlicensed individuals and provided them with store credit.

When the results came back, they further pointed at the faulty ammunition:

• The headstamp of the case was left on the bolt face, which is a sign of excessive pressure.

• The remaining kernels of unburned powder could not be matched up to any known gun powder.

• The cartridge at the time of the failure was fully chambered, and the bolt fully closed, which ruled out a slam fire.

• The pressure was so excessive it swaged the brass case into the unsupported area around the bolt face.

The root cause of the accident was determined to be unstable powder, most likely due to age and improper storage.

As news of this accident came out, others who purchased remanufactured ammunition from the gun shop came forward with similar stories of cartridge failures and firearm damage.

Armed with this evidence, Mr. Smith filed in small claims court. The gun shop settled before the court date. Shockingly, the gun shop was still selling homemade ammunition at the last report.