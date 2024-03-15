EXCLUSIVES: Survival Kit Essentials

One-Stroke Gas Check Making Die

Written By Frank Jardim
2024
0

Die-cast bullet shooters like me who like their handloads zippy, but failed to stock up on gas checks, cried bitter tears during the COVID ammo shortage. Now I make my own with this two-piece kit. It installs in any standard single stage press like a typical die. Cut 1″-wide strips of ordinary, unpainted aluminum roof flashing and slide it through the bottom part of the die. Work the handle to form and cut a dandy cup for your bullet’s butt with each stroke. The cups collect in the upper portion of the die until they start coming out the top. The hardened steel die will last longer than I will cutting soft aluminum. If you shoot .30 caliber, 9mm, .38 Special, .357 Magnum, .40 S&W, .44 Magnum or .45 ACP, they have a tool for you.

MSRP: $129.99
RecoilStore.com

2024
0

