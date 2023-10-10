The .44 Russian

Russian Novel

The advent of the .44 S&W Russian in 1872 is an interesting story. Because they paid in gold, the Russian military was one of Smith & Wesson’s best customers. If they desired something, they got it. The Russians saw no benefit with a heel-type bullet as was used in other S&W .44s. Heel-type bullets had their full diameter outside cartridge cases with a reduced diameter shank fitting inside the case, carrying their lubricant in grooves on the full-diameter section, exposed to any sort of grit or grime.

Russia prevailed on S&W to use a bullet with its full diameter setting inside the case. Therefore, the company began calling their first development .44 S&W American and the new one .44 S&W Russian. Case length of the former was 0.91″ and the latter 0.97″. Guess which type became the standard for all current handgun cartridges?

Early .44 Russian factory loads carried RN bullets as heavy as 275 grains, evolved down to 255 grains and finally stopped at 246 grains. The exact same 0.429″ RN bullet also was standard for .44 Special for decades.

By modern standards black powder .44 Russian factory ammo (23 grains) was anemic. Velocities ran in the 725 to 750 fps range. I’ve equaled this with 19 grains of Goex FFFg black powder. It may be interesting to learn in the smokeless powder era nominal velocities for .44 Russian and .44 Special when loaded with 246-grain lead alloy bullets have been virtually identical.

So why was the .44 Special given a longer 1.16″ cartridge case? Well, according to S&W Historian Roy Jinks, it allowed another three grains of black powder to fit. However, I think it could also have been to keep modern loads out of old 1870s top-break sixguns. It’s the same reason .44 Magnum cases were made 1.29″ to keep them out of old .44 Special revolvers.

Now back to the S&W No. 3rd Model .44 Russian revolvers themselves. A Captain Ordinetz was an inspector for the Russian Government at the S&W factory. He determined the curved grip frame on the S&W Model #3 revolver needed a “knuckle” at the top to prevent revolvers from rolling in shooters’ hands. This first came with the 2nd Model .44 Russians and was also carried over to the 3rd Model on which Uberti based their replicas. Both those versions also had an odd spur hanging off the trigger guards’ bottom.