Percussion Part 3

Horse Pistols

Walker himself held his Colts in high esteem saying they were good on man or beast out to 200 yards. However, the Walker Colt had two major drawbacks. These huge sixguns with 9″ barrels weighed 4 ½ lbs. and were very heavy and cumbersome sixguns. Walkers are not only so heavy they are very difficult to use, especially one-handed; a second problem is the loading lever often drops upon recoil. It did not take long for the Walker to be improved.

In 1848, the Transitional Whitneyville Walker Hartford Dragoon appeared. The grip frame, the mainframe, and working parts remained the same. However, the cylinder was shortened slightly and the barrel was cut back to 7 ½”. The locking arrangement of the loading lever was also changed, moving it from the center of the lever to the end with the spring-loaded male end matching up with the female stud on the barrel.

I find today’s replicas, both from Pietta and Uberti, are very well made as to fit and finish, authentically-styled and the cylinders lock up tightly. Over the past 30+ years, I have had extensive experience with Uberti Walkers. My last Walker purchase was the Transitional Walker Dragoon.

My standard loads are assembled with .454″ or .457″ Speer round balls and CCI #11 percussion caps. It averages just over 1″ for five shots at 20 yards using 30, 35, 40 and 45 grains of Hodgdon’s Pyrodex P, which is comparable to FFFg black powder. All measurements are by volume using a black powder measure. With 45 grains, muzzle velocity is well over 1,050 fps. With Goex FFFg black powder used in the Walker, 50 grains clock out at 1,160 fps.