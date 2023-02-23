Black Powder .38 WCF

In 1873 Winchester brought out their first WCF — Winchester Centerfire Cartridge — with the .44-40 chambered in their lever action rifle. The .44-40 is basically the same size as a .45 Colt cartridge case that has been necked down to .44. The next step in the early 1880s was for Winchester to neck the .44-40 down to .38.

With their bottlenecked shape, both of these cartridges feed exceptionally smoothly through Winchester 1873 and 1892 actions. Colt also chambered their Single Action Army in .38 WCF. However, experts can’t seem to agree just when this happened. Probably in the early 1880s. The .38 WCF is now mainly known as the .38-40.

Just what was the .38-40? Experts can’t seem to agree on this either. The normal conclusion would be it was/is a .38 caliber bullet backed by 40 grains of powder. The first problem begins with the caliber itself. Today’s .38 Special is not a true .38 as it actually uses a .36 bullet and the .38-40 takes the same path in the opposite direction. Instead of being a .38, it’s actually a .40 caliber. So, should it have actually been called a .40-40? There are those who say the powder charge was not 40 grains but actually 38 grains, making it a .40-38. Whatever the case, it’s still known as the .38-40. A most interesting sidelight is the relatively modern .40 S&W uses the same bullets as the .38-40 and is the ballistic twin of the .38-40 black powder cartridge.

With the .44-40, I have found sixguns with chamber mouths running anywhere from .424 to .433, which means bullets really have to be tailored to fit the cylinders. The .38-40 is held to better tolerances with cylinders running from .399 to .403. I normally use bullets in the .400-.401 size range and they work exceptionally well, turning the .38-40 into a most-accurate shooting sixgun.