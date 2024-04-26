The 1911 Is DEAD!

John Browning’s epochal 1911 is enjoying another one of its periodic “rediscoveries” by a new generation of shooters. However, whenever this happens, the naysayers also come out in full force. Brent and Roy discuss why the 1911 is certainly NOT dead and our take on why people say such things.

