The .357 Magnum & Me

Most people think of sixgunners as being alike as a fresh box of factory cartridges, but let me tell you they’re not. I’ve seen ’em squabble over adding beans to chili, serving flour instead of corn tortillas or pitting the merits of hollow point slugs against solid cast bullets. However, one thing sixgunners do agree on is the value of a good .357 Magnum revolver.

The .357 Magnum is the most popular of all the Magnums. Thousands of police officers, troopers and deputies were issued one during the ’70s and ’80s. Every home with guns has one tucked away because the .357 is a known manstopper — and who doesn’t think having a manageable Magnum is cool?

It’s also the most logical step for new shooters, after learning the basics from a .22 revolver. Loaded with .38 Specials, it’s a natural progression to eventually handling full Magnum loads.