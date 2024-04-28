A Bear Of A 10mm

I put the sights dead on the blue steel gong 100 yards away, held the rough-gripped pistol snug on the sandbags and pressed the trigger. The bang was instantly followed by a ting. I was beginning to bond with this big 1911.

The pistol in question is the Dan Wesson Bruin, chambered in 10mm Auto and built around a 6.3-inch barrel with proportionately lengthened slide. Our sample (SN 1602682) was finished with blue-black slide and a bronze-colored frame. The upswept beavertail grip safety and the slightly extended, right-hand-only thumb safety were both well adjusted. On a Lyman digital trigger gauge from Brownells, the pull weight averaged 5.15 pounds. The trigger press offers a short space of light resistance before reaching “the wall,” followed by a crisp release and no palpable backlash.

This handsome pistol has interesting “sculpting.” A slight rib is machined along the top of the slide, finely grooved lengthwise to break up any reflection. Slide-grasping grooves are angled in homage to the Colt Gold Cup, front and rear. I don’t care for front grooves, but at least with the long barrel, they’re farther back from the business end than with a standard-size 1911. The G10 grip panels are cut in the form of chunky little squares, each of which have their own tiny vertical serrations.

Front and backstraps of the grip frame have fine checkering. The lower rear corner of the butt has been rounded, not so much as on the widely-copied “Bobtail” Ed Brown defined, but enough to break the edge and contribute to the Bruin’s distinguished appearance.

The power of the 10mm Auto has been exaggerated to an almost comical degree on some Internet gun forums so, naturally, has its recoil. With the additional barrel/slide mass, the Bruin weighs 43.9 ounces unloaded, more than a 1/4-pound heavier than a standard Government Model .45. And that does seem to dampen recoil, as does its 22-pound recoil spring.

Recoil is largely subjective, but as a rule of thumb, if you have otherwise-identical pistols in .45 ACP and 10mm Auto, the recoil of the 10mm with a full power load will be roughly the same as the “kick” of a .45 ACP +P round. With this heavy bruin, the general consensus of the test team was full-power 10mm kicked in the Bruin about the same as a Government Model with standard-pressure 230-grain .45 hardball. In short, the team—consisting of about half-a-dozen experienced shooters—was unanimous in finding the Bruin to have less recoil than expected.

The “Tens” of the 1980’s got a bad rep for durability when enthusiasts shot them heavily with full-power ammo. The original Bren Ten had a reputation for breakage. Friends of mine who used their 10mm’s extensively with hot loads reported peening in early Colt Delta Elites at around 3,000 rounds, and in the rugged S&W 1006 between 5,000 and 10,000 rounds.