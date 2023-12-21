Rossi R92 .38/.357 Mag.

The Model 92

Both Wayne and Connors carried Model 92 Winchesters. With the appreciation of Winchester rifles today, they’ve become outpriced for a lot of people, including yours truly. But fret not, there’s a less-expensive option allowing all the fun of shooting a ’92 at an affordable price. Rossi does an excellent job on their rendition of the famed Model ’92. Called the R92, it is a darn fine counterfeit of the original.

I ordered the carbine version sporting a 16″ barrel to make it easier to wield in close confines indoors or in a brush thicket. First impressions during unboxing were very favorable. The hardwood stock is beautifully stained with a hint of red and the bluing is all one would expect from a much more expensive rifle — meaning it’s flawless.

The action is very smooth and the trigger is crisp and creep-free, breaking at 4 lbs. The only thing I really didn’t like is the lawyer-safety mounted on the bolt, the perfect remedy to a nonexistent problem. However, there is a simple and inexpensive remedy to take care of two problems with one modification.