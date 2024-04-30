New Products Gun, Gear,
Holsters June 2024 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2024’s latest.
SFT9
Wilson Combat
The SFT9 is a double-stack 9mm handgun from Wilson Combat. It offers a blend of classic double-stack design mixed with modern reliability enhancements to improve handling and shooting performance for shooters of all skill levels. The SFT9 begins as a solid block of high quality T6-7075 Aluminum precision machined to come up with the finished one-piece solid frame. It has a Commander-length slide and barrel hand-fitted with a 4 ¼” match-grade bushing-style barrel. Available with a light rail frame option. MSRP: $3,160. For more info: (800) 955-4856, WilsonCombat.com
Scythe-Ti
SilencerCo
The Scythe-Ti is SilencerCo’s first suppressor that’s completely constructed from titanium. The .30-caliber silencer is lightweight and short, but boasts impressive sound suppression. Handling calibers ranging from .223 REM/5.56 NATO all the way up to .300 RUM, the Scythe-Ti is ideal for bolt-guns and semi-auto rifles. It ships with a new radial tool, a Bravo tool, a basic tool, a 5/8×24 titanium direct thread mount and a .30-cal aluminum Single-Port Anchor Brake. MSRP: $1,174. For more info: (801) 417-5384, SilencerCo.com
Rover
Mammoth Coolers
Mammoth Coolers keeps beverages stylishly cool. The Rover is a perfect fit for most cup holders. The tumbler can keep ice for 36+ hours and keep liquids hot for 12+ hours. Double-wall vacuum insulation, a crystal clear lid, rubber gasket, and rubber stopper help maintain temperature without condensation. Designed with kitchen-grade stainless steel, the Rover is durable and does not leave a metal taste. Rover tumblers are available in 20-oz. and 30-oz. models and finished in stainless steel or more than 18 bold colors. MSRP: From $14.99. For more info: (816) 295-6321, MammothCooler.com
RUSH MOAB 8 Sling Pack
5.11 Tactical
The RUSH MOAB 8 Sling Pack is 5.11 Tactical’s new addition to its RUSH Series. It offers a slim profile with a 13-liter capacity including a concealment compartment with a loop-faced panel for sticky holsters. Additional storage features include a hydration pocket, a fleece-lined eyewear/gadget pocket, and an interior admin panel for EDC and day-trip needs. Its single-shoulder strap can be switched from left- or right-sided carry and, it can integrate with other backpacks via the RUSH® Tier System for expanded loadout options. MSRP: $95. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 511Tactical.com
Fused Cotton Pant
Blocker Outdoors
Blocker Outdoors’ Shield Series Fused Cotton Pant in Alder is made of a lightweight and durable ripstop fabric. The fabric and fit flow with your movement, and if you happen to snag barbed wire, any rip that forms is limited to the initial tear. The Fused Cotton Pant features S3 silver antimicrobial technology for odor protection and scent control, six pockets for storage of essential gear and drawcord ankle adjusters for a custom tapered fit. MSRP: $44.99. For more info: (866) 344-1385, BlockerOutdoors.com
.45 ACP Bullets
D&L Sports
D&L .45 ACP Bullets are available with two shoulder types, one for revolvers and one for auto pistols. The .45 ACP ammo are loaded with 200-grain RNSWC bullets. These are the best functioning bullets ever designed for 1911 feeding reliability. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Cargo Storage Floor
Pro-gard Products, LLC
Pro-gard introduces the Cargo Storage Floor for the Chevy Tahoe. It is a two-compartment storage system that expands the cargo area, allowing officers to stow a wide range of weapons, equipment and electronics. It creates an elevated floor in the cargo area, providing the convenience of readily storing and accessing weapons and gear. MSRP: From $2,532.45. For more info: (800) 480-6680, Pro-gard.com
Root Booster
Turf Titan
Enjoy your outdoor space with Turf Titan’s Root Booster. It creates the ideal conditions for healthy soil, thriving grass and strong roots. It sets the stage for a lustrous lawn by loosening and conditioning compacted soil to promote water uptake and drainage. By building more robust root systems, it makes lawns more resistant to disease and weed pressure. It produces larger plants which produce more and larger vegetables. MSRP: $39 for 32-oz. w/ hose-end sprayer. For more info: (855) 483-8873, TurfTitanBrands.com
Gadwall Decoy
Cupped Waterfowl
The Gadwall Decoy pack from Cupped Waterfowl includes four drakes and two hens. The decoys have self-righting keels and three attachment points for rigging. The paint is guaranteed not to peel or flake. MSRP: $64.99. For more info: (844) 471-4868, Cupped.com
Golden Estrus Xtreme
Wildlife Research Center
Wildlife Research Center introduces Golden Estrus Xtreme in the new 2-oz. squirt top bottle. It’s the Golden Estrus Scent intensified for extra-long range. The proprietary process makes it stronger, more intense and longer reaching. The scent will attract your trophy buck. MSRP: $18.18 for the 2-oz. squirt top bottle with two (2) Pro-Wicks. For more info: (763) 427-3350, Wildlife.com
Barricade
Antler King
Antler King offers hunters and land managers an all-season cover with the Barricade plot seed. It creates a cover screen that grows up to 8′ tall. Featuring a blend of grain sorghum, forage sorghum, and sorghum Sudan grass, Barricade is ideal for creating funnels and travel corridors, dividing food plots, growing bedding cover, blocking poachers, concealing ground blinds, and providing hunter cover. MSRP: $24.99 for a 3-lb. bag; $199.99 for a 40-lb. bag. For more info: (715) 284-9547, AntlerKing.com
Pro Series Guardian OWB Holster
Mission First Tactical
Mission First Tactical equips law enforcement officers with the latest holster technology with Pro Series Guardian OWB Holster.The holster utilizes Mission First Tactical’s In-Line Magnetic Retention System (ILMRS) combined with an ultra-thin, comfortable profile. The neodymium magnet, boasting an 11-lb. maximum pull weight, securely holds a fully loaded pistol in the holster without the need for any locking devices. Notably, the magnetic retention is not affected by mounted lights. MSRP: $124.99. For more info: (267) 704-0001, MissionFirstTactical.com
Enforce X High
HAIX USA
HAIX introduces the Enforce X High. The new streamlined boot design will appeal to the die-hard traditionalist. Designed with attention to the smallest detail, the Enforce X High offers comfort, durability, foot support and slip resistance. The lightweight all-leather upper is soft, supple and durable since it features quality European bull hide leather. MSRP: $289. For more info: (866) 344-4249, HaixUSA.com
WL14 Weapon Light
NEXTORCH
The WL14 Weapon Light from NEXTORCH is a perfect companion for compact pistols. At only 1.6 oz., the WL14 is lightweight with an output of 500 lumens on high and 52 lumens on low. Its compact design and ambidextrous switches make it great for left- or right-handed shooters. Runtime is up two hours and 30 minutes. A USB-C direct charge port under the body allows the WL14 to be charged without needing to be removed. With its rail mount system, the WL14 can be attached to both MIL-STD-1913 rails and GLOCK accessory rails. MSRP: $44.99. For more info: (206) 762-4500, NEXTORCH.com