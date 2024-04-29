Springfield Armory Tactical Response Pistol

Aspects And Particulars

The entire lineup is a series ’70s-style operating system. There are no optic cuts by the way, and I consider it just fine. If you want an optic, buy another model, sorry. Only, not sorry.

The 5″ guns have standard, classic, un-ramped barrels showing all the polish and fit you’d expect on a gun like the TRP. The 4.25″ guns showcase ramped barrels, also with polished ramps and other such niceties.

I tested the trigger on all four of my test guns and found them to all be very consistent in the 4.5- to 5-lb. weight. I don’t think going any lighter is appropriate on a defense pistol, but that’s just me. Interestingly enough, I found the two shorter guns to have a tiny bit of creep prior to breaking, while both 5″ guns were very nice, with classic breaks when the wall was met. However, I suspect the two short guns will smooth out with use, as things like that tend to do on new, tightly fit guns. Oh, the triggers are lightweight and pierced to help with sear bounce and other mysterious things, plus it looks nice.

All four guns parade 20-LPI checkering on front straps and the hammer spring housing. There’s also a simply perfect slide-top serration running back-to-front to keep heat-blur down I suppose, but in my book it also looks very smart and is beautifully done. Touches like this help to set things apart.

Grips are G-10 Hydra-Grips from VZ and show off the eye-catching color and texture VZ is justly famous for. They also feel great in the hand with just enough “catch” to stay put but not enough to wear blisters over a three-day class. You know what I mean.

Sights are the popular three-dot tritium, with the rear being big, bold and high enough to catch on your belt or something if you need to run the slide. Speaking of slide-running, they all have forward serrations many use for press-checking. I’ve never really needed those but many like the idea and if you do, here you go.

There are nicely designed two-piece mag wells on all but the Concealed Contour model, making mag swaps fast and slick. Safeties are big but not too big, and ambi too. The hammers are skeletonized and look pretty cool to boot. There’s no hand-web-biting either as the beavertails offer solace to such events. The two 5″ guns come equipped with full-length recoil guide rods, while the 4.25″ versions are classic set-ups.

Intriguingly, I was able to turn the barrel bushings quite easily by hand yet the barrels lock-up rock-solidly. Mags are eight rounds but the Contour model has standard-looking 7-round mags. The 8-round ones fit nicely though and didn’t stick out appreciably further. Each gun comes with a nylon case and three mags. Seems they’ve thought of most everything.

Don’t forget, for you California outcasts, there are two 5″ models, which are allowed into your state, black, railed and un-railed models and a stainless un-railed model. Better than nothing, eh?