Just One …

Wanna’ know what really gets my goat? It also raises my dander and just plain annoys me! It’s when someone asks the overused, cliché question — “if you could only have one gun, what would it be?” We know we would never consider doing such a thing, so why answer?

Skeeter Skelton loved playing this game and it made for good reading as the pros and cons of every imaginable gun was whittled down, debated and eliminated until there was one sole survivor. Many times, the end result even surprised the person answering the question, as logic, horse-sense and cogitation on the subject actually helped them realize something they had never thought of before.

Maybe it is a good idea to do this every now and then, helping us thin the herd from time to time of all our accumulations over the years? But what fun would that be?