“Real” German Metrics In Africa

Hearing the name Kobus, pronounced “Qwi-biss,” grabbed my attention. Anyone having such a colorful name surely lived an adventurous life. I was in South Africa and my host was talking about his neighbor who lived on the other side of the mountain. Meeting Kobus was no disappointment — he lived up to his name. With looks displaying a lifetime of working outdoors, he was weather worn and tough, like a hickory fence post.

I met Kobus during a cull hunt/product testing adventure at the Buffalo Bore Game Preserve. A 3rd generation sheep/goat farmer, his farm borders the Preserve and he’s the closest neighbor residing on the other side of the mountain with his wife, Elise. We first meet at the cookout, or braai, at the Preserve. Naturally, talk turned to hunting and guns after dinner.

The conversation and fellowship carried over to the next day when Kobus invited us for a visit at his home to show us his guns. I could smell the makings of a story to share with you. I was excited.