The .38 WCF

Sixguns
Smith & Wesson made a few top break Model Three .38-40 revolvers and even some later swing-cylinder N-Frame Hand Ejectors. Both types of S&Ws are so rare as to be nigh on invisible. Colt added .38-40 as a chambering in their Single Action Army revolver in 1884. Contrary to S&W’s luck with the cartridge, it became the SAA’s third most popular in regards to numbers prior to the end of 1st Generation production in 1941. Today my favorite revolver is an SAA made in 1926 and sent to a hardware store in Salt Lake City, according to its factory letter of authenticity. The letter also relates it left the factory with a 7½" barrel, blued and color case hardened finish with the type of grips unknown. It still wears the same barrel, has some blue and frame colors remaining and its grips are modern hard rubber replacements for its originals, whatever they were.