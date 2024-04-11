Loading For Percussion Sixguns

Take Your Pick

I have three 3rd Model Dragoons at my disposal. The chamber throats on these are all very close together with the Uberti version at 0.449″: ASM, 0.450″; and Colt Black Powder Arms at 0.451″. Both Hornady and Speer supply swaged round balls in diameters of 0.451″, 0.454″ and 0.457″. My most used version is the 0.454″ with the 0.451″ for cylinders, which are tight, and the Ruger Old Army was designed for the largest round ball diameter.

Measuring the .44 bullets dropped from my Lee molds shows the 200- and 220-grain both at 0.452”. This is also the mold diameter of the .44 Dragoon bullet. However, the Kerr bullet drops out at 0.457″ and the Johnston & Dow is the largest at 0.462″. The latter is especially too large for easy use in the Dragoons. So both of these bullets are sized using the Star Lubricator, which accepts bullets nose forward, so there is no deformation of the soft lead nose. They also drop out the bottom so sizing is very quickly accomplished. I make up batches in both 0.451″ and 0.454″ for use in a wide range of .44 percussion sixguns.

Generally speaking, I have found round balls to shoot more accurately than conical bullets. This is only “generally” as with all sixguns, black powder sixguns also have their own personality and there will be some that will shoot the latter more accurately than the former. When we talk accuracy we are talking at ranges from 15–20 yards with the round balls averaging right around 1″ and the conicals about double that.

Conical bullets for percussion sixguns go back at least as far as the 1847 Walker. Specifications from Sam Walker as the representative of the U.S. Ordnance Department called for a 6-shot revolver with a 9″ barrel accepting 50 round balls to the pound, which comes out to about 32 conical bullets to the pound, resulting in a projectile of about 220 grains. Colt supplied double-cavity molds for his revolvers with each one having a round ball and conical bullet cavity and supplied in .31, .36 and .44 diameters.

Eras Gone Bullet Molds supplies historically-accurate double-cavity Lee molds currently for six bullet designs from the Civil War era. These include the .44 Colt Dragoon Bullet weighing right at 260 grains and as it says, was designed specifically for the longer cylinders of the Colt Dragoons.

Eras Gone has three .44 bullets apropos for use in the Dragoons and I also have round-nosed bullets from Lee in 200- and 225-grain round-nosed versions. Lyman also has a round-nosed bullet but in this case it is a hollow base and weighs out at 167 grains along with the 220-grain Kaido flat-nosed bullets. Most of these I save for use in Colt 1860 Army and Remington New Model Army replicas and herein concentrate on the Kerr, Johnston & Dow and the 260-grain Dragoon bullet.