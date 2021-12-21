When it comes to the absolute embodiment of cool, Germany’s Luger has been at the top of the heap since its adoption. It’s been around for 123 years, yet it still manages to somehow look futuristic. The Pistole Parabellum, as far as the German Army was concerned, became the 9mm Pistole 08. As such, it held the unofficial title of “Most Prized Souvenir” throughout two world wars.

It’s not hard to figure why. First there was the beautiful, hand-fitted workmanship married to an artillery-strong toggle-link action. The term “artillery-strong” is only slightly an exaggeration. In a 1969 article in Guns & Ammo by Hans Tanner (“The Fabulous Luger”), it’s described like this:

“The Luger action is of particular ingenuity and tremendous strength. It was borrowed from the concept of Sir Hiram Maxim … The essential principle of the Maxim-Borchardt-Luger action is the toggle lock or ‘knee-joint.’ This is composed of three longitudinal elements in line, jointed so that when in line they resist thrust in compression, but when deliberately forced out of line they permit easy longitudinal movement.”

Of course, all this beauty and workmanship translated to increased production time and money, which was a major factor in the eventual development and adoption of the far less sexy — but undeniably less-expensive to manufacture — Walther P-38 just in time for WWII.