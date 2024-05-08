The Optical Triangle

Eye Relief

Eye relief is the distance between the rear (ocular) glass of an optical instrument and your eye. It is a specification for optics because it’s built into them. Rifle scopes made for receiver mounting have 3″ to 4″ of ER. You may have heard someone whimper: “Too little eye relief,” as he presses washcloth to brow to stanch the hemorrhage. Whatever the intended implication, the scope bears no blame; his eye was simply too near the sight when he fired. Either he installed the scope too far aft in the rings or didn’t hold the rifle firmly and rock with it during recoil.

The arc of scar tissue above my right eye is a souvenir from many scopes. None had insufficient ER. Many were on rifles I was asked to fire a few times for reviews. They had been snugged in place by people with shorter arms than mine, people who don’t crawl a stock or routinely fire prone, people who never fire uphill at game, people who insist a scope is best positioned so the rings bisect the free tube either side of the turret, no matter how far the ocular bell protrudes over the stock’s comb.

These days, I take the time to move these scopes forward or, for brief bench sessions, add length to the stock with a section of 2×4 swathed in a towel. Modern variable scopes with long eyepieces annoy me because many preclude placing the scope far enough forward. An extension ring is a useful option, if not cosmetic nirvana.

Handgunners require scopes with long ER because the pistol or revolver is held at arm’s length. A long-eye-relief scope for this purpose has a very small field of view. Top-ejecting lever rifles, scout rifles and some take-down models require intermediate-eye-relief scopes that mount on the barrel forward of the receiver.

Generous latitude in ER is a good thing because, whatever the specified measure, you’ll want to see a rim-to-rim field if your eye isn’t exactly that distance from the lens. ER is more critical in scopes of high magnification. Also, it typically shrinks slightly as you dial up the magnification in variable scopes. This is an undesirable trait, so some variables are claimed by their makers to show no change in ER. On the other hand, most shrinkage is barely noticeable. For example, in my Leupold 3-9x scopes with 1″ and 30mm tubes, 40mm and 50mm objective (front) lenses, ER at 3x is 4.17″; at 9x it’s 3.66″.

Binoculars and spotting scopes have just a few millimeters of ER, as these optics don’t pop you on the noggin while you’re peering through them.