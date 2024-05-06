The Fabulous .45-70

GI Issue

The introductory firearms for the army’s new round were both a rifle and a carbine. Rifles had a 32-5/8″ barrel length and 22″ for carbines. Although the government named these new firearms the Model 1873, the world generally knows them now as the “trapdoor” due to the unique upward-swinging breechblock. Some modern shooters disparage trapdoors as “trashdoors” but the truth is they were well-made firearms for their era. The U.S. Army kept their trapdoors until well into the 1890s with some units fighting with them in the Spanish-American War of 1898.

As with all cartridges adopted by the U.S. Army, the .45 Gov’t soon became the darling of civilian rifle manufacturers. Winchester, Sharps, Remington, Ballard, Marlin and other companies soon offered .45 Government-chambered rifles although they sometimes created their own names for the round. For instance, the Sharps Rifle Company listed it as .45-2-1/10″, using its case length to sort it from their other .45 caliber rounds.

Those original .45-70 rifles died out in the early 20th century but were resurrected beginning about 1970. I joined the .45-70 revival in 1972. Fresh out of college and getting decent paychecks for the first time, I splurged by buying a Harrington & Richardson trapdoor carbine patterned after the government’s Model of 1873. Also purchased the same day was a Marlin Model 1895. Ruger also got involved in the .45-70 rush with their single-shot No. 1 and No. 3 being offered.

Soon Lyman’s reloading manuals started having three sections for .45-70 reloading. One was for weak actions, i.e. the 1800s single shots and their new replicas, another for Marlin’s new 1895 and Winchester’s original Model 1886 lever gun, and then a third for Ruger’s .45-70 single shots.

Even at the age of 23, I was smart enough to stick to light loads for my H&R Carbine but got a bit reckless with the Marlin. I didn’t hurt it but managed to draw blood from myself with heavy loads — the first and only time I’ve bled from shooting a rifle.

An original Model 1873 trapdoor carbine came my way in 1975 and I still have it. In fact, in 2016 a California film crew asked me to demonstrate it on location near the Little Bighorn Battlefield here in Montana. I proved to them the old carbine could still hit man-sized targets at over 300 yards with black powder ammunition. Unfortunately, not one second of my day-long shooting made the final cut of their documentary!

My enthusiasm for the .45-70 went into a hiatus for a few years while I learned about modern hunting and varmint rifles after becoming a Montana resident. Then, it reignited big-time upon discovering a new company named Shiloh was recreating the Model 1874 single-shot Sharps rifle. Although I gave much time to their other chamberings, in the long run .45-70 won out again. Of the more than 36 .45-70 rifles I’ve owned since 1972, 20 of them were the Shiloh Model 1874. My all-time favorite is the one I won for being high-Shiloh shooter at the 2006 NRA BPCR Silhouette National Championships.