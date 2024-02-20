The MAB Model D

What’s In A Name?

So let’s get the acronyms out of the way first. “MAB” stands for Manufacture d’armes de Bayonne. The company was in existence from 1920 to 1982 and was the handgun source for the French military and various law enforcement agencies — and, of course, the German military during the Occupation. The Germans were always on the lookout for pistols and were more than happy to get their hands on the Polish Radom, Belgian Browning, Spanish Astra and French MAB.

The single-action MAB Model D had two major variants, Type 1 and Type 2. The Type 1 featured an external latch release for the barrel bushing whereas with the Type 2, you simply pushed and turned the bushing for disassembly.

The Type 2 — which is what we shot — replaced the Type 1 in 1945. The Model D was heavily influenced by the Browning FN Model 1910/1922 and was offered in .32 ACP and, later, in .380 ACP.

According to an article by Ed Buffaloe at UnblinkingEye.com, MAB pistols were imported by Western Arms Corporation of Los Angeles until the early 1960s. Says Buffaloe, “I haven’t found any evidence that MAB pistols were imported into the U.S. prior to Western Arms.”

The term “pocket pistol” is a nebulous one and the Model D’s size makes its inclusion into any reasonably sized “pocket” somewhat questionable. Specifics include a 27-oz. unloaded weight and a 7″ overall length including the just-barely-under 4″ barrel. The single stack magazine holds nine rounds and seven for .380 versions.

In addition, our particular gun was a bit out of the ordinary. It featured scroll engraving by William Rankin of Red Lodge, Mont., plus the trigger had been jeweled. In addition, the somewhat cheesy original plastic grips had been replaced by checkered walnut aftermarket panels made in Turkey by Zib. All in all, our particular Model D was an attractive little pistol or, as we should probably refer to it, “pistolet.”