Stone-simple Single-shot .22 Pistol

Single Shot Selection

But the company also offered a nifty array of single-shot pistols — generally .22 rimfire — as well as long-barreled variants with detachable nickel-plated stocks euphemistically termed “Pocket Rifles.” As such, modern collectors should be aware these charming artifacts with barrel lengths under 16″ may attract the interest of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. It’s best to check first in order to ascertain if they’ve been “grandfathered” in.

However, the break-open single-shot pistols comprised much of the company output.

The specimen we were able to spend a day at the range with was the company’s final pistol offering, the Offhand No. 35 in .22 Long Rifle. Ours featured an 8″ barrel from the originally available 6″, 10″ or 12 ¼” options. Even with the 8″ tube, ours was still reasonably compact, thanks to its abbreviated OAL. Because of its break-open design, the No. 35’s length is only an inch or so in excess of a 6.5″ Ruger Single Six revolver.

Kenneth L. Cope’s 1971 reference work, Stevens Pistols and Pocket Rifles, discusses the Offhand and Offhand Target:

“The Offhand No. 35 is identical to the Offhand Target No. 35 except for a stamped sheet metal trigger guard used after 1929. It was available from 1923 to 1929 in .410 smoothbore with the 12 ¼” barrel length … when discontinued in the early days of WWII, it was the last of the Stevens pistols.”

Our initial range session short circuited when several dry clicks indicated a broken firing pin. This necessitated an email to Jack First Gun Parts in Rapid City, SD, for a replacement.

Once it was received and installed (a relatively painless operation), we returned to the range and started in on a series of 8″ targets set out at 20 yards. The trigger pull on our particular specimen proved delightful — a crisp and clean 3 lbs.