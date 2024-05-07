The Original Winchester 1894

Reasons

How exactly did that come about? In 1894 metallurgists had not perfected the new “nickel-steel” barrels needed because the friction caused by driving metal jacketed bullets down soft steel barrels would quickly wear them out. However, those metallurgists weren’t too far behind and the new barrels did arrive on the scene by 1895.

Fortunately, the new Model 1894 Winchester wasn’t handicapped by having the .32-40 and .38-55 as its introductory chamberings as neither cartridge was a new development. Winchester had seen fit to offer both rounds in the 80-odd calibers available in Model 1885 Single-Shot, aka “High Wall.” Marlin beat Winchester by years with a “small receiver” Model 1881 lever-gun chambered only for the two cartridges in question. Marlin-owned Ballard single-shot rifles also used the pair as chambering options.

Looking back on the above paragraph, what I’m trying to get across in a rather long-winded way is that .32-40 and .38-55 rifles were well-established as excellent antelope and deer cartridges. The latter round was even touted as fine for black bears. In fact I can say I’ve used both cartridges on deer and antelope here in Montana.

A reprint of an 1899 Winchester catalog shows the .32-40 loaded with 40 grains of black powder with 165-grain lead bullets and .38-55 with 255-grain lead bullets with only 48 grains of black powder. One has to wonder why the amount of black powder in the latter round didn’t match the “55” in its cartridge name. Incidentally, Winchester’s “lead” bullets for these two cartridges were actually an alloy of one part tin to 40 parts pure lead.