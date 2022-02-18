Sunshine And Lollipops

One day last spring, I pulled into the range and was pleased to see it empty. By virtue of being honorably retired, I have access to our non-public police shooting range whenever the department isn’t using the facility. After setting up targets and my portable shooting table, I got the gun-that-shall-remain-nameless from its case. All was ready to test fire the latest “revolutionary” firearm “that will change the industry” — at least this week.

I loaded up a couple of magazines and shoved one into the gun. The sun smiled down, a gentle wind blew and I think a bluebird flew past as I dropped the bolt into battery and shouldered the gun.

Click. Hmm. I immediately ran the bolt and tried again. Click. Growing confounded, I ran the bolt one more time. As my fingers released the operating lever, things got interesting.

As the bolt picked up the next round from the magazine there was a demonstration of common high school physics — two objects cannot physically occupy the same space at the same time.

In this case, the two objects were cartridges. The first had stubbornly remained sitting in the chamber while the newcomer insolently slammed into its rear. The round in the chamber exploded while the second, not wanting to miss out on the fun, likewise detonated.