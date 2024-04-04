The first rule is to get away from any conductors of electricity, for instance the neat rifle or shotgun in your hands. Add to this list things like metal target frames, range pull carts, tall trees, small isolated structures such as storage sheds or higher ground like the target backstop. Lightning can also travel significant distances through fences or wires so stay away from those.

Notice I just described the typical firing range and its furniture.

If caught by a storm, you need to move off high ground immediately. Standing on the target berm to watch an incoming light show is certainly macho and thrilling but potentially deadly. If the range or your hunting ground is in a hollow or valley, but the walk to your vehicle is through a rise, it might make more sense to stay put until things calm down.

When walking to safety, keep group members separated by at least 20 yards to prevent additional casualties. It has been claimed that lying on the ground isn’t especially helpful if there is a nearby strike, but kneeling with only one point of ground contact on something non-conductive, such as a shooting mat, is a reasonable idea. I’ve done it when caught on an exposed ridge during a storm, but I never had a terribly close strike to test the theory.

I will say the old saw of your hair standing on end prior to a strike is true. Unfortunately, you’ll only have about 1 second of warning, and it also means you’re occupying ground zero. I experienced this odd sensation years ago at my grandparents’ cabin when lightning struck the sycamore tree right outside the screened-in porch where my family was watching one of the Apollo moon landings. We were fine — partially deafened and blinded, but otherwise fine — though the black-and-white television was DOA. By the way, does anybody know how Apollo 16 worked out?

Lots of shooting pits and firing lines have a metal roof overhead. I have no idea if this is a safe haven or not since lightning will still try to find a path to ground and habitually follows some rather odd routes. As we’re talking about thousands of amps in play, the electricity just might consider your body another good ground conduit aside from the metal roof support, with bad results. I always abandon such structures when a storm blows up in the distance.

It is said the interior of a vehicle is safe from lightning strikes due to the surrounding metal body structure isolated from the ground by rubber tires. I’ve waited out a lot of storms in vehicles, but I’ve also never seen a direct strike on someone’s car or truck, so I’m not sure if this is good advice or not. Maybe I’ll get badly surprised someday. I also wonder about the fact many vehicles nowadays are less metal and more plastic.