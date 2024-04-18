In my case, a NAA-22MS-TW in .22 Mag rides in my pocket nearly as often as a knife and flashlight. I have a leather clip holster so I can carry it along my waistline if desired and a molded Kydex holster that can be worn in a variety of ways and places. I don’t do it, but I know folks who wear them around their neck as a pendant, use them as a belt buckle or carry them in some places I shouldn’t describe in a family magazine.

Fortunately, my needs don’t require going to such lengths to hide a gun — but you can with an NAA revolver.

One of the best concealment methods I ever saw was by an old captain of my former police agency. He didn’t smoke but carried one of these tiny shooters in a pack of cigarettes every day. He was concerned about being taken hostage but figured if somebody ever got the drop on him, he could ask for a “one last smoke” and unveil a devastating little surprise.

This sleight-of-hand concealability is why I love NAA revolvers. They’re certainly not my primary “go-to guns” by any stretch of the imagination, but as a backup or hideout piece, they are close to perfect.