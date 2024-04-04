My Main Squeeze

Way Back When

Years ago, I had a memorable instance of sympathetic squeeze, which finally and utterly convinced me this is a serious matter. Things turned out fine and even a bit entertaining but could have been much different.

I was working mid-shift at the cop shop one winter evening. We had chased a stolen car out into the countryside after dark where, as is required by the Official Car Thief Handbook, the suspect crashed and bailed out into a plowed field. He ran some a distance into the stubble and lay down in the mud.

Approximately 10,000 police officers were searching the area and a younger version of Your Matchless Hero volunteered to walk the field in search of our catch of the day. Moving cautiously down the grassy berm of a drainage ditch, I suddenly spied our suspect lying down at the end of my flashlight beam.

At low-ready, I addressed the immobile suspect using highly descriptive terms which I euphemistically described as “Commands” in the police report. In reality, I enthusiastically informed him I would blast his nevermind to Neverland if he made any freelance moves.

The bad guy complied with my threats — I meant “orders” — and immediately stretched out to await handcuffing. But, rather than approach the semi-immobilized suspect, I attempted to use my portable radio to call in the cavalry.

Now at least 20 years after the fact, I have a very clear recollection of being unable to press the transmit button on my radio without causing my trigger finger to simultaneously begin curling from its position alongside the trigger guard of my GLOCK 45. In the slow-motion replay on the widescreen in my brain, I remember being so angry my right finger would not stand still while I was merely trying to push the darn radio button.

For several seconds, a raging battle ensued as I fought to separate the actions of the two digits, yet it seemed both of my index fingers were tied together by an invisible piece of twine.

If the suspect had been aware of my predicament, he might have had time to sneak off into the darkness or press an attack. If nothing else, he missed a good laugh as I was locked in the proverbial mental quandary of not knowing whether to “go potty” or go blind.

Fortunately, the thundering herd was nearby and soon joined me. We took our little mud-covered buddy into custody and no one was the wiser. However, I knew for the space of five to 10 seconds I was entirely incapable of organized reaction during this critical moment.

This totally insignificant incident remains so memorable because of the profound shock I experienced upon realizing my finger kept closing on the trigger without authorization. I’m absolutely sure if I had been forced to fire my pistol, I would have also transmitted on the radio at the same time.

The moral of the story is simple — sympathetic squeeze is real and it happens. Even to you.

The simplest fix for the problem is to simply to keep doing what we already do: trigger finger off the trigger and held straight unless actually firing. Have you noticed those scrunchy little pads on the frame above the trigger on most striker-fired 9mm pistols? They’re there for a reason — they’re intended as a little backstage area for your trigger finger to hang out until showtime.