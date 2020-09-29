Dan Wesson Vigil CCO 9mm

Perfectionism
Dan Wesson built a reputation for being a perfectionist and, like Sir Henry Royce of Rolls-Royce fame, strove for perfection in everything he did at DW. He devoted himself to constantly improving the revolver designs. I can attest in-line changes constantly occurred since even revolvers from the same era I’ve worked on often display small “improvements” in design, operability and even style. This “call for perfection” still exists in the Dan Wesson brand and is forcefully endorsed by the CZ home company.
In the case of the Vigil CCO — our test gun is 9mm, but a .45 ACP is available — this quality sparkles through even at the modest MSRP price of $1,298. If I didn’t know better, I would have assumed this gun should cost in the neighborhood of $2,400 or more. The DW 1911 brand is, honestly, that good.
After honing the 1911 design to meet DW standards, they are now exploring the boundaries of engineering, materials and design. In the case of the Vigil COO the mating of the forged stainless slide (black Nitride coated), stainless barrel and forged aluminum alloy frame (black hard-anodized) makes a package spanning the chasm between sub-compact and full-size. If a handgun can be “just right” — you’re looking at one now.