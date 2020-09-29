Dan Wesson Vigil CCO 9mm

Lineage

Dan B. Wesson II was the great grandson of famed D.B. Wesson, co-founder of, yes, Smith & Wesson. From 1938 to 1963, Dan worked for S&W and was in charge of quality control. When S&W was bought by Bangor Punta (a low-point, indeed), Dan left and founded the Dan Wesson firearms company. Launching his own line of upscale DA revolvers to compete with the S&W and Colts of the era, he pulled the lever on the slot machine of business. Indeed, when I was a reserve on the Chula Vista PD in the middle 1970s and the revolver was king, other cops stared if you carried a Dan Wesson. Ask me how I know.

Dan Wesson’s first revolver was designed by gunmaker Karl Lewis. Karl had a very successful career at Browning and High Standard, and had also designed the Colt Trooper revolver (which cosmetically resembled the first DW revolvers at some level), and even the Army’s break-open 40mm Grenade launcher.

Karl had evidently also invented a changeable barrel system for revolvers Dan Wesson put to good use.

As happens, the business had ups and downs but established itself as being great innovators when it came to revolvers, developing large bore models and more. Dan Wesson died in 1978, and the company struggled to keep afloat. In the middle 1990s, it was sold and moved to Norwich, NY, where it resides today. Under new ownership then, the 1911 models began to be developed in 2000, and revolver production was brought back. When Dan Wesson sold in 2005 to CZ, suddenly the small company had the backing of the largest manufacturer of guns in the world behind them. Since acquiring the DW brand, CZ has invested in the company and today’s revolvers and 1911s showcase what solid design and stringent quality control can deliver.