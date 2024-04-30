Handling

A couple of weeks before Springfield Armory announced its new rifle, I wheedled one of the first Waypoints from Geneseo. Its 24″ carbon fiber barrel in 6.5 PRC, and the standard stock in Ridgeline finish fit my request exactly. A 2.5-10×45 Leupold on the rail brought the 6½-lb. naked weight to an even 8 lbs. My Timney gauge registered trigger break at a clean 3¾ lbs.

This rifle balances well. The vertical grip feels good at the bench, prone and standing. It’s long enough for my skillet-size hand, with a deep dip to comb for comfy palm placement. It has a useful palm-swell, a gentle flare below to keep my hand from slipping off. From prone and sitting, it puts my firing finger too far forward, a common failing with stocks designed for the 95% of shooters with paws of normal dimensions.

No, Waypoint’s stock isn’t as lively as a 1952 Mannlicher-Schoenauer carbine’s, or a Model 94 Winchester’s. But as I pre-date promises of free college, health care and prosperity, Mama’s reminder “you can’t have everything” still resonates. If stocks with steep, ample grips cradled easily and leaped to cheek, we’d see them on British 20-bores. If broom-stick wrists and sliver fore-stocks put more bullets in the middle, they’d grace Olympic position rifles.

Waypoint’s comb is just high enough to align my eye quickly with the Leupold’s axis. It would be perfect behind slightly lower rings. The available height-adjustable comb will accommodate any glass. While M-Loks and QD swivel pockets reflect market trends, traditional QD studs fore and aft would be helpful, to add a Harris bipod or borrow a sling from another rifle so equipped. The forend has a pleasing profile. It bellies nicely to a rest and favors open-hand and thumb-and-fingers support standing. Gradually losing width and gaining a more rounded cross-section as it tapers forward, it rests nicely in my palm in field-shooting positions. I like its generous length: 12¾” from the front guard screw. The stock is well inletted around receiver and bottom metal, which stands slightly proud. The channel lets the barrel float, but the gap either side won’t swallow loose ammunition.

Neither velvety nor rough, the stock’s surface qualifies as smooth, with subtle texture. I like the Ridgeline Camo, an open patch-work of cream and brown and shades of gray, with dark freckling.