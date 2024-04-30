Inspired by the M16A2 rifle — one of the most capable and iconic firearms in history — the Springfield Armory SA-16A2 5.56mm offers shooters the opportunity to own a piece of history while enjoying the performance and reliability of a modern semi-automatic firearm.

Made from forged 7075 T6 aluminum, the upper receiver of the rifle features the classic A2-style fixed carry handle with an integrated rear sight. The rear sight is adjustable for windage and elevation, while its dual aperture design facilitates accurate shooting at varying distances.

Adding to the rifle’s appeal, the forged 7075 T6 aluminum lower receiver features unique “Government Property” markings and a non-functional “burst” selector marking—inspired by the three-shot burst modification of the M16A2 rifle. The Accu-Tite tensioning system eliminates any movement between the upper and lower receivers.

The SA-16A2’s round, ribbed handguard features integral aluminum heat shields and facilitates comfortable handling and maneuverability in various shooting positions. The forend houses the 20” chrome-lined barrel with a 1:7” twist and M4 feed ramps, as well as a rifle-length gas system for both accuracy and reliability.

The SA-16A2 also features an M16-pattern bolt carrier group with a Carpenter 158 steel bolt and staked gas key. It has been high-pressure tested and magnetic particle inspected (HPT/MPI) to ensure consistent performance and durability.

Rounding out the package is a bayonet lug on the A2-pattern front sight assembly, A2-pattern pistol grip and buttstock and an A2-pattern “birdcage” flash hider with no slots at the lower 6 o’clock position. A single aluminum-bodied 30-round magazine is included with each rifle.