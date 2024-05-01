First Big Bore Sixguns — Part 2

NEW MODEL #3 — In 1956, my neighbor who was in his 30s, I was 17, also loved single-action sixguns with his favorite being a 7 ½” custom Colt Single Action from the early 1900s. It had been re-barreled and re-cylindered to .44 Special and fitted with a grip frame from the Colt 1860 Army. I found the old Colt fascinating but what really captured my imagination was not the Colt sixgun but his other single-action, a .44 Russian made by Smith & Wesson. It did not take much examination even for my youthful eyes and fingers to discover what a beautifully crafted sixgun the Smith & Wesson .44 Russian really was.

My friend’s .44 Russian was a New Model #3, the third sixgun in the lineup of the .44 Smith & Wesson big-bore top-break single-actions. After seeing this beautiful Smith & Wesson, I began to watch to see if anyone actually carried a Smith & Wesson single action in the movies or on television. I have been watching ever since and they are very few and far between. The first one I noticed being used by Robert Culp as Texas Ranger Hoby Gilman in the TV series Trackdown. Culp must have really liked the Smith & Wesson as he also used one in the movie Hannie Caulder.

The Smith & Wesson New Model #3 is my favorite of all the Smith & Wesson single-actions. It was a sixgun way ahead of its time. It is so precisely fitted it demands smokeless powder for perfect functioning. However, all of the frames of these guns were built in the black powder era and should only be used with black powder. The machining and tolerances used in their manufacture were so precise they are easily fouled and work very sluggishly after very few rounds of black powder loads. The only answer is to keep them clean.

THE .45 SCHOFIELD — Col. Schofield, later Major Schofield, redesigned the latch on the Smith & Wesson, placing it on the frame. Now one only had to press with the thumb of the shooting hand to unlatch the barrel, which could then be pressed against the leg or any other stationary object and pushed open. The cartridges were still ejected simultaneously and once the cylinder was loaded, the barrel could be moved up and latched into place. The operation was now simplified so it was time to change the cartridge and that’s when trouble began.