Shooting The Shorties

Common Msconceptions

Although these short shotguns have been around for several years, there remains a lot of misconceptions about them. The first is it’s meant to be fired from the hip and this is what I have observed most often.

Can you hit when hip-shooting a shorty? Absolutely, but it takes a lot of practice and when fired in this manner the normal tendency is to shoot high. I was once told by someone who considers himself an expert on-all-things-tactical, “You can just ‘walk’ the rounds onto target like you would if shooting cans with a .22.”

Two problems with this. First, cans don’t shoot back and at the ranges the shorty will be fired at. The time spent missing may be a matter of life or death — yours.

Legally, morally and ethically you are responsible for every projectile fired. Say it takes you three rounds to “walk” the rounds to the target hitting with the fourth. When firing 00 buckshot this can be between 27 and 36 pellets that missed the target and have the potential of hitting an innocent person.

If the Raptor grip is held against the front of the hip instead of slightly to the side, the sling stud and grip will recoil (sometimes painfully) into the shooter. After the first time this is usually a self-correcting problem.