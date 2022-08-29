Goddesses Of The Gun Vault

The .41 Version

Elmer and his followers weren’t finished. Eight years after the introduction of the .44 Magnum (later named the Model 29), S&W came out with a slightly downsized, or “middle magnum” cartridge. It was the same frame, etc. of the .44 Magnum, but chambered in the new .41 Magnum, now designated as the Model 57. Since this was a time when all police departments carried revolvers, many gun writers advocated the new caliber as the “perfect police handgun.” S&W introduced a short-lived “Plain Jane” .41 Magnum model with fixed sights and a 4″ barrel called the Model 58.

While the police version was never officially adopted by more than a couple of departments (San Antonio, for one), the deluxe Model 57 did develop a following in the shooting community who appreciated the power yet liked the slightly reduced recoil. While it might not be accurate to say the .41 thrived, it did survive and continues to perform to this day.

My first “Buntline” S&W N-Frame with an 8 ⅜” barrel was a .44 Magnum acquired in the early 1970s shortly before the birth of handgun metallic silhouette shooting. Living in Southern California at the time, I was in the right time and place to attend the “First Western Regional Championship” in 1976. That was rather a grand title since the only other silhouette match ever held was the first International Championships hosted in El Paso the year before.

This was a formative period for the new sport, with guns and shooting positions still in the process of being defined. To make a long story short, I stuffed my .44 into a Bianchi shoulder holster, grabbed a couple boxes of home-brewed ammo and headed for the Angeles Shooting Range. I managed to finish in 6th place, and while that particular Smith Model 29 no longer resides in my house, the little trophy proudly does.

Within two months of that handgun silhouette match I had moved to Colorado, which at the time was both gun friendly and pro hunting. That original Model 29 played a big role in getting handgun silhouette matches organized on a state-wide basis plus it managed to take home a couple more trophies in the process. It also played a role in getting Colorado Fish and Game to approve big game handgun hunting. In subsequent years, the big Smith helped me harvest several deer and antelope in both Colorado and Wyoming.

Several of my shooting compadres did use long-barreled Model 57s chambered in the .41 Magnum. Perhaps it was for the reduced recoil or the .41 Magnum’s slightly flatter trajectory on the 150- and 200-meter turkeys and rams. I witnessed and experienced rear sights popping off .44 Magnums when the elevation screw reached the limits of its thread so a .41 might help to avoid that. I never purchased a Model 57 while living in Colorado, but my hunting partner of 60 years did, and I’ve seen him use it successfully on big game hunts and the silhouette range. They work just fine.

Back in the day, I think 210- or 220-grain jacketed bullets were the heaviest loads available for the 41 Magnum. J.D. Jones did some experimenting with heavyweight handgun bullets and praised their penetration ability on the toughest game. But it wasn’t until a few years later when Buffalo Bore and Corbon came out with factory loaded .41 Magnum ammo featuring 265-grain hard-cast bullets. These work and many of today’s commercial ammo manufacturers load heavy-for-caliber bullets in magnum calibers ranging from .32 up through .500.