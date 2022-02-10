EXCLUSIVES: What is NPA?

Colt’s Double Action Revolvers The Post-War Era

Written By Roy Huntington
2022
0

Author Gurney Brown knows Colts. His past books, Seven Serpents — The History of Colt’s Snake Guns and Colt’s Python — King of the Seven Serpents, were sell-outs and immediately became the go-to source for the models. His latest, covering Colt DA revolvers from the post-war period forward, covers more than 50 models. Iconic guns like the Official Police, Cobra, Trooper, Agent, Diamondback, Anaconda, King Cobra and more are well-covered.

One of my favorite Colts, the Viper (a lightweight D-Frame model) is rare as hen’s teeth but is well covered and some of the mystery is explained. Ever heard of the Colt “Peacekeeper”? Not the SA Peacemaker, but a DA revolver based on the Trooper? Gurney shows it off and explains how it all happened.

Gurney spent over two years pouring over Colt sales records, price lists, catalogs and trips to the Colt Archive in Hartford. This latest book is beautifully printed and showcases Gurney’s talents and knowledge. A must-have if you love Colts!

MSRP: $84.95
BlueBookOfGunValues.com

2022
0

