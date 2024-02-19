Panzer Arms USA AR-57 Conversion

The Details

To understand how this rascal works, you need to forget everything you know about the AR-15. The 50-round translucent polymer magazine mounts lengthwise to the top front of the assembled weapon. To install the mag, set the base at the front of the rifle and press down until it snaps into place. The magazine release is a handy pivoting bilateral lever at the near end of the magazine. The top-mounted magazine precludes mounting a long optic, but it is pretty easy to access.

Magazine changes are more cumbersome than the same exercise with a conventional M4, but the box does carry a full 50 rounds. Learning a new manual of arms for this familiar platform was great fun. The gun ejects downward through the AR-15 magazine well. Interestingly, you can remove the spring and follower from a polymer M-4 magazine, saw off the feed lips and use the resulting box fitted in the magwell as a handy brass collector.

The magazine itself is radically advanced. Rounds ride in a double-stack configuration from front to rear. The last round in the stack pivots 90º under spring pressure to align with the bore axis. Each subsequent round snaps in place immediately prior to feeding. Despite the high-tech nature of these magazines, spares remain quite unexpectedly cheap.

Mounting the Panzer Arms 5.7mm upper is literally painless. Punch out the front and rear receiver retaining pins, drop the new upper in place and snap the pins back. If you cannot figure it out, you likely shouldn’t be wandering about outside unsupervised.

The charging handle does not reciprocate with the bolt and comes installed on the right side of the receiver. Swapping it out to the left entails removing three Allen screws and moving the track cover over to the opposite side. The gripping bit of the charging handle folds flush against the receiver when not in use.