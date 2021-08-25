Real Science

Not until 1300 A.D. did glass and metal join up as a mirror, in Venice. Light drew more attention after 1590 when a Zacharias Johnson claimed to have built a microscope. Legend has it one day in 1608 Dutch spectacle-maker Hans Lippershay accidentally lined up two lenses on a distant weathercock. Suddenly the iron chicken looked as big as a cow! The next year, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei built his first telescope. Light passing through its convex front lens and concave rear lens converged behind the instrument. Johannes Kepler changed its design so convergence happened inside. He didn’t bother to right the image with an erector because stars have neither top nor bottom. In 1668 Sir Isaac Newton designed a telescope using mirrors instead of lenses — as do observatory telescopes today.

Had the curious stopped exploring light after only 300 centuries, we’d still be held to iron sights.

Optical advances over the last 150 years coming at breakneck speed have yielded all we know as sporting optics. Meanwhile, laser-ranging binoculars date only to 1992 when the new Leica Geovid appeared in Popular Science. It read range to 1,500 yards, cost $6,000 and weighed as much as a pet raccoon. In 2004 and 2005 it gave way to the Geovid B, equally capable but lighter, more compact, less expensive. An HD version with fluoride glass came in 2009. Eight years later the Geovid HD-B ranged to 2,200 yards and featured ABC — Advanced Ballistic Compensation — essentially a computer assist tapping ballistic and environmental data to help you hit far away. Leica kept an “R” version of the Geovid as a no-frills laser-ranging binocular. With a reach of 1,200 yards, it now sells for $1,599. The HD-R reads to 2,700 yards, costs $2,599. Leica’s Geovid 3200 HD-B (with the ABC absent in the R) adds 500 yards for $400 more.

Magnesium frames keep weights of 8×42 and 10×42 Geovids to about 35 oz. A gentle sweep in barrel profile belies its Perger Porro-prism design. The HD-B is easy to mistake for a roof-prism glass.