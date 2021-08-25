As did its predecessors at their debut, the current Geovid astounds the uninitiated. Instant updates come pell-mell as distance changes with a moving animal. Pick from 12 bullet arcs on a microSD card, or use your data to adjust for a center hit. Powered by a 3-volt Lithium CR2 battery, the Geovid HD-B yields 2,000 range reads at 68 degrees F. It also registers temperature and barometric pressure and computes aim for steep shots. It’s a field-worthy glass too. Lenses are phase-corrected; outside glass has Leica’s AquaDura coating to shed water. Functional at temperatures down to -13 degrees F, it’s submersible to depths of 16 feet. The HD-B display adjusts automatically for brightness.

Yes, the Geovid drew competition — Zeiss with its Victory RF, Swarovski with its EL Range. The Victory RF comes in 8x54 and 10x54 versions (38 oz.), as well as 8x42 and 10x42 (32 oz.). At 31 oz., the EL Range is just 3 oz. heftier than EL 10x42s without laser capability. Fast-pitch focusing brings you from near-to-far in two spins. Prisms are flat to 1/100,000 of a millimeter; angle tolerance: 1 ½ seconds. Like the current Geovid, the EL Range is of open-bridge design.

But what if your taxes aren’t all returning as Covid relief? Three grand for a new binocular could sting. Well, two new laser-ranging models halve the pain. Both come in 8x42 and 10x42 versions.